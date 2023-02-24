The United States and Pakistan have been discussing bilateral cooperation in trade and investment, as well as in the realm of defense. These discussions have highlighted the importance of a strong trade relationship between the two countries, which will help bolster Pakistan’s economic stability and expose US businesses to Pakistani markets. Additionally, the two sides have emphasized the need for enhanced defense cooperation, particularly in counter-terrorism and conventional defense. Defence Minister emphasizes need to further diversify Pak-US relations.

At a recent press briefing in Washington, US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price spoke about the ongoing bilateral ministerial meetings with Pakistan on trade and investment, stating that they exemplify the US’s resolve to strengthen its trade relationship with Pakistan. He further stated that the US has long been Pakistan’s largest export market, with potential for even further growth. The discussions have included talks on investment in infrastructure development and energy projects, which will contribute to Pakistan’s economic growth and development.

On the defence front, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif recently met with US Ambassador Donald Blome in Islamabad to discuss bilateral cooperation in defence. Asif emphasized the need for enhanced defence cooperation between the two countries, with a broader outlook ranging from counter-terrorism to conventional defence. Both sides discussed mutual interests and the importance of stable and prosperous Afghanistan for the region as a whole and for Pakistan in particular. They also shared their concerns on national and regional security.

During the press briefing, Price was asked about the recent visit of a high-level Pakistani delegation to Afghanistan. He reiterated that the US has a shared interest with Pakistan in ensuring that terrorist groups that may be active in Afghanistan are no longer able to threaten regional stability. He also emphasized that the Taliban should live up to the commitments they have made, which would contribute to greater regional stability.

In conclusion, the ongoing discussions between the United States and Pakistan on trade and defence reflect a commitment to strengthening their bilateral relationship. A robust trade relationship will help bolster Pakistan's economic stability and create new opportunities for US businesses, while enhanced defence cooperation will contribute to greater regional security and stability. The shared interests and concerns of the two countries highlight the importance of continued dialogue and cooperation.

