The management of national airline Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to operate 2 special flights to bring Pakistani students back home from Bishkek.

According to the spokesman, the first special flight will reach Islamabad at 6 am today, while the second flight will land from Bishkek to Lahore at 2 pm on May 21.

Spokesman PIA says that the national airline always stands by the side of its countrymen in every difficult hour.

The spokesperson said that more flights will be operated as per the government’s instructions and as per the requirement.