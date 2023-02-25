ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) deputy chairman, Zahir Shah, has been named the organization’s acting chief.

Zahir Shah will remain in charge of the anti-corruption organisation up to the appointment of the new chairman, according to a notification sent out on Friday.

In accordance with the proviso[n] to Section 6(b)(v) of the amended NAO 1999, Additional Director NAB Syed Izhar Shah’s notification stated that Mr. Zahir Shah “shall act as Chairman, National Accountability Bureau, with effect from 22-02-2023 and until the appointment of new chairman, under the ordinance.”

When Aftab Sultan submitted his resignation from his position as the bureau’s head, Zahir has been serving in the position of NAB deputy chairman.

The recently named acting chairman has been employed by the organisation for more than ten years and has previously held a number of roles there, including the coveted position of Director General NAB Rawalpindi.

He was made vice chairman of the NAB in October 2021, where he was responsible for overseeing the organization’s management.

Because it is a constitutional position, the prime minister consults with the head of the opposition in the National Assembly before appointing the NAB chairman.

Although he lacks the authority of a chairman appointed under the constitution, the deputy chairman takes the chairman’s place when he is not present. Any court reference must receive the chairman’s approval before being filed.