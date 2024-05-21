A video of Pakistan cricket team’s wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan and captain Babar Azam has gone viral on social media.

From what can be heard in the video, it can be inferred that the cricketers are joking with each other over the dollars.

Before the first T20 against New Zealand, Azam Khan is suffering from right knee pain

Meanwhile, Babar Azam, who is not visible in the video, jokingly asks Azam Khan what happened, father? On this, Azam Khan wipes his face and forehead with foreign currency and says that it is very hot, Waseem Bhai.

All the cricketers laugh loudly at this, the sound of which can be heard in the video.

The video is very viral on social media and is being loved by cricket fans.

In the comments section of the video, fans are expressing their opinions on the conversation of the players and making interesting comments.