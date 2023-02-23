Islamabad United secured a victory against Peshawar Zalmi in the 12th match of PSL 2023. Rahmanullah Gurbaz played a crucial role in the powerplay, while Babar Azam fought hard for Peshawar, scoring an unbeaten 75 runs. Read on for a recap of the match and the latest update on the outcome.

The Pakistan Super League 2023 is in full swing, and the 12th match of the event took place on Thursday between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi. Islamabad won the toss and chose to bowl first, putting Peshawar in the batting position.

Peshawar’s openers, Babar Azam and Mohammad Haris, got off to a strong start, putting up a 72-run partnership off 42 balls. However, United’s skipper Shadab Khan broke the opening partnership by sending Haris back to the pavilion after he scored 40 runs in 21 balls. Saim Ayub was the second batter to depart, scoring only three runs before Islamabad’s emerging player Mubasir Khan bowled him out.

Peshawar managed to score 156-8 in 20 overs, with Babar fighting hard amid falling wickets. United’s senior pacer, Hassan Ali, boosted their confidence by picking up some quick wickets in the middle, taking three wickets in total. Faheem Ashraf, Rumman Raees, Shadab, and Mubasir shared a wicket apiece.

In response, Islamabad United started their innings with a bang, scoring 80-1 in the powerplay while chasing the target of 157 runs. Rahmanullah Gurbaz was unstoppable in the powerplay, despite losing his opening partner Colin Munro in the third over. Arshad Iqbal cleaned up Munro after he managed to score only nine runs.

Gurbaz kept his firepower on and dominated the show with his batting skills. Peshawar’s skipper Babar Azam fought hard to defend their target, but United’s charged-up Gurbaz proved too much for them. Gurbaz remained unbeaten on 75 runs, while Azam Khan, Asif Ali, Mubasir Khan, Tom Curran, and Faheem Ashraf contributed to the total score as well.

The best of United came from pacer Hassan Ali, who is playing his first match of PSL 8. He struck twice in his second over, putting the two-time champions in a commanding position by sending Tom Kohler-Cadmore (1) and Rovman Powell (0) back to the pavilion. Just when Babar looked to form a partnership with Jimmy Neesham, the right-arm pacer struck again, dismissing the New Zealander with a short delivery.

With this victory, Islamabad United moves up to the fourth position on the points table with four points after three matches, while Peshawar Zalmi remains in the third position with the same number of points after three games.

In conclusion, PSL 2023 continues to provide cricket fans with thrilling matches, and the 12th match between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi was no exception. With a charged-up Gurbaz and unbeaten Babar, Islamabad United secured a well-deserved victory against Peshawar Zalmi. Islamabad united won by 6 wickets against Peshawar zalmi.

