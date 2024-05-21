Islamabad: There has been a proposal to set the tax target of FBR at 12 thousand 400 billion rupees for the new financial year.

According to sources, the policy-level talks between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will continue for the second day today in which the officials of the Ministry of Finance, FBR, State Bank and Power Division will participate.

According to the sources, Pakistan’s economic team has shared the macroeconomic framework with the IMF, but there are still differences between Pakistan and the IMF in determining the basic economic targets. Growth is estimated to be limited to 3.5 per cent while the Finance Ministry has proposed a growth target of 3.7 per cent next year.

Sources say that the IMF has estimated inflation at 12.7 per cent and the Ministry of Finance has estimated it at 11.8 per cent. What is it?

According to the sources, a total income of more than 61 billion dollars is expected from exports and remittances. The target of domestic exports for the next financial year is proposed to be 32.7 billion dollars. billion dollars, the Ministry of Finance has proposed a remittance target of 30.6 billion dollars for the next financial year and the financial deficit for the next financial year has been estimated at 9600 billion rupees.

According to sources, it is proposed to allocate 1000 billion rupees for federal development projects in the next financial year, the tax target of FBR is proposed to be 12 thousand 400 billion, which is 1300 billion rupees more than this year, while interest on loans. 9700 billion rupees will be allocated for

Sources say that the pension bill is likely to increase from 801 billion to 960 billion next year. In the IMF negotiations, it was agreed to keep the budget of the Benazirancom support program at 530 billion rupees, while also giving targeted subsidies for food grains and energy. Agreed