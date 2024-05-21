Tehran: The Iranian government has started an investigation to find out the reasons for the helicopter crash of President Ibrahim Raisi.

According to Iranian media, the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Army, Major General Mohammad Bagheri, formed an investigative committee headed by Brigadier Ali Abdullahi.

It has been stated in the media reports that the members of the committee have reached the accident site and started the investigation to find out the reasons for the destruction of the helicopter of President Ibrahim Raisi.

The accident occurred due to a technical fault, it was not clear what the fault was

According to Iranian media, the accident occurred due to a technical fault, it was not clear what the technical fault was.

However, Iran’s former foreign minister, Javad Zarif, says that the helicopter crashed because of US sanctions because the US has banned the aviation industry from selling things to Iran.

The body of Ayatollah Muhammad Ali Al Hashim was found in the most improved condition:

Head of Iranian Disaster Management

The head of Iran’s Disaster Management Organization, Mohammad Hassan Nami, says that despite the fire caused by the helicopter crash, the bodies of President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdullahian and all others are identifiable and therefore there is no need for DNA tests. .

Muhammad Hasan Nami further said that the body of Ayatollah Muhammad Ali Al Hashem was found in the best condition, he was alive until one hour after the helicopter crash and he called the head of the presidential office, Ghulam Hussain Ismaili. Talked too