Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi announced the selection committee of PCB.

Mohsin Naqvi held a press conference in Lahore in which he said that the selection committee has been reorganized, the selection committee will now consist of 7 people, and the new thing is that there will be no chairman in the selection committee.

He said that the selection committee will include Muhammad Yusuf, Wahab Riaz, Abdul Razzaq, Asad Shafiq, the head coach, captain, and an analyst.

Chairman PCB said that the seven members will decide with consultation, the committee will finalize every decision, and all the seven members will have equal authority.

The selection committee of the Pakistan Cricket Board has been dissolved

He said that work is being done on the coaches, and they will tell you whenever the final will be done, the matter of the coaches will also be finalized in 4-5 days, God willing, there will be a combination of national and international coaches. Ga, everyone agrees that the team should be strong for the World Cup, there was talk about the coach whose name came up and when it went on the media, he ran away, the World Cup was needed, so to strengthen the team, Imad Wasim It was talked about.

Mohsin Naqvi said that the wealth will be spent on cricket and players, God willing, even if the treasury is left empty, I will be happy that it was spent on the improvement of cricket, there is no use in keeping money in banks, money will remain for the cricketers. , there will be a uniform NOC policy as per the contract, no favoritism with any player.

Haris Rauf’s central contract restored: Mohsin Naqvi

According to Chairman PCB, the central contract of Haris Rauf has been restored, and work is being done on the captain, they will decide after consultation, now the selection committee has come and they are consulting on it, the captain is in consultation with the coaches and the selection committee. Will decide