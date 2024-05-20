The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad acquitted PTI founder Imran Khan, former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and former Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed in the Long March vandalism case.

Judicial Magistrate Sessions Court Shehzad Khan also acquitted Ali Nawaz Awan, Faisal Javed, Qasim Suri and Raja Khurram Nawaz in Long March vandalism case.

Talking to the media on the occasion of court appearance, Sheikh Rasheed said that democracy is suffering from serious problems and the government is unpopular.

The head of Awami Muslim League said that the common man should think, there is anxiety in the country which will increase the problems of democracy.

The former interior minister said that IMF is bringing the budget, my request is to double the salaries of up to 17 graders in the budget or the lava will explode.