An important player from Great Britain has been added to the Pakistan football team.

Pakistani-born British footballer Mikail Abdullah has joined the national squad, the 18-year-old striker is part of British club Mansfield Town.

Mikael Abdullah is considered to be one of the best Asian footballers in the UK.

The young striker will join the Pakistan team later this month, with Mikael Abdullah available for home matches against Saudi Arabia and away matches against Tajikistan.

The PFF has also confirmed the inclusion of Pakistani-born Briton Adam Khan, while Adam Khan and Muhammad Fazal, who missed the previous match due to injury, will also return to the team.

Pakistani-born British footballer Isa Suleiman will not be available for the Pakistani team due to paying Hajj