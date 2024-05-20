Peshawar: A person tried to forcefully enter the house of Pashto singer Gul Panda.

According to the police, a complaint about the incident was filed by the singer Gul Panda, after which a case was registered in the Sharqi police station on the complaint of the singer’s brother.

Police say that the accused Abdullah has been arrested, the accused used to sit outside the singer’s house in Defense Colony.

According to the police, the accused tried to break into the singer’s house yesterday, while the accused has been arrested three times before.