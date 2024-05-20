This feature is similar to WhatsApp’s View Once in that a message can be viewed only once.

But in Instagram this feature will be slightly different and under it only such pictures can be posted which will not be edited.

WhatsApp’s View Once feature was also a copy of Snapchat’s feature of sharing content with friends that is automatically deleted once viewed.

Meta for Instagram pack has copied features from Snapchat as well as another social media platform called BReal.

Images are posted without editing under BReal’s feature.

The company has confirmed that the feature is still being tested internally and is outside of Stories.

Instagram stories have a duration of 24 hours while the pack will only share photos that are taken by the camera at the same time, i.e. it will not be possible to upload photos from the gallery.

Similarly, these images will not be able to be edited or any filters can be added.

The company expects that this will allow users to share small moments of their lives with loved ones and introduce new types of content to the social media platform, which will also help it compete with B-Real.

As mentioned above, this feature is currently being tested internally by the company, so it is difficult to say when it will be rolled out to all users.