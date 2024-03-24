Sui Northern Gas Company (SNGS) has asked for a third increase in gas prices in a year.

According to Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) sources, Sui Northern has once again requested an increase in gas prices and has proposed to increase the price of gas to Rs 4489 per mmbtu.

According to sources, Ogra will hold a hearing on gas prices on March 25. Sources also say that due to an increase in gas prices, bills are likely to increase by an average of 155%.

Sui Southern’s decision to make gas more expensive, application submitted in OGRA

It may be noted that before this, Sui Northern had demanded an increase of up to 147% in gas prices, while Sui Southern had also requested Ogra to increase gas prices by Rs 274 40 paise per mmbtu. OGRA has not yet taken any decision on both applications.