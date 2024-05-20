ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has submitted a cost reduction plan to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

According to the sources, in the plan submitted by the Ministry of Finance to the IMF, it is stated that the federal government will reduce the expenses of more than 300 billion rupees in a year.

Sources say that there will be a complete ban on buying new vehicles by the federal ministries, all posts in grades 1 to 16, which have been vacant for a year, will be eliminated.

Sources say that the federal government will not fund the development projects of the provinces, the federal government will only provide resources for important and national development projects, infrastructure projects will be done under public-private partnership.

IMF calls for reduction of tax on pensions and payment period

According to the sources of the Ministry of Finance, the federal government will not establish any new university, the provincial governments will self-fund the universities under their jurisdiction.

Sources say that apart from defense and police, a voluntary pension scheme is also being considered for new recruits from the next financial year.

It should be remembered that the IMF has instructed Pakistan to review the pension system.

The sources also say that there is a possibility of a complete ban on the development schemes of the members of the assembly from the next financial year to reduce the expenses.