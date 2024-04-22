The famous film actress of the past, Nashu Begum, has received a marriage proposal.

Recently, Nashu Begum posted a video on her YouTube channel in which she says that people are proposing to her these days.

In her video, the actress said that there was a lot of talk in the media regarding my marriages and a lot of mentions, nowadays I don’t know why people are asking me to get married, while some people are even teasing.

Nishwe Begum says that many people who offer me marriage are serious and say do you want to live alone? These things are of the most delicious kind and are good for all ages.

She said that people are advising me to get married and saying that I should consider, what should I consider, I will not take any such step, the media forcefully says about showbiz women that marriage is marriage, I am like that. I will not let anything happen.

Nashu Begum said I am very happy in my life, it is a different thing that time does not know anything but still I am not getting married at present, thank you from the heart to those who are offering marriage.

He said that some people are also loving people who should be valued