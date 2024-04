Today was a positive day of business in the Pakistan Stock Exchange where the 100 index touched a new high.

Today, from the beginning of the business day, a positive trend was seen in the 100 index of the stock exchange and the index touched the limit of 71 thousand.

At one point the 100 index was seen trading up 717 points at 71627.

It should be noted that for the past several days, a positive trend has been seen in the Pakistan Stock Exchange and the 100 index is touching new highs every day.