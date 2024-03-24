Another 19 Palestinian civilians suffering from hunger and poverty in Gaza were martyred by Israeli firing.

Israeli tanks opened fire on those waiting for bags of flour with machine guns, as a result of which 19 people were martyred and many were injured.

14 Palestinians were martyred in attacks on houses in Rafah and Deir al-Balah in Gaza.

On the other hand, the World Health Organization has said that the death of newborns due to hunger and severe malnutrition in Gaza is increasing rapidly.

According to the spokesperson of the World Health Organization, Dr. Margaret Harris, doctors working in Gaza say that they are seeing the effects of hunger and lack of food in the region, while the deaths of children, especially infants, are due to severe malnutrition and hunger in Gaza. is increasing.

According to the spokesperson, doctors said that they are seeing newborns dying because their birth weight is very low and they need food.

According to reports, the medical teams in Gaza also acknowledged that pregnant women are also facing many complications and problems due to lack of food while this food crisis in the area is a result of the war.

On the other hand, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that we do not have the authority, we appeal to those who have the authority to stop the war in Gaza.

On his visit to the Rafah crossing in Egypt, the head of the United Nations said that he came to Rafah to bring the pain of the Palestinians of Gaza to the world.

He said that humanitarian aid is needed in Gaza now more than ever, it is a moral weakness to stop aid trucks at the Gaza border, Israel should allow humanitarian aid access to all of Gaza unhindered.