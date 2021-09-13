ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Asad Umar has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has emerged as the largest national party in Cantonment boards’ elections.

In his Tweet, Asad Umar said, “Cantonment elections once again show PTI not only as the largest party but also the only national party.” Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) won either highest or second highest seats in every province, he said.

The minister said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) stood zero in Balochistan, 5th in Sindh. Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) zero in Punjab and Balochistan, 3rd in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan is the only national leader, he wrote. As per unofficial results emerged so far, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is leading with 58 seats, followed by independent candidates who have won 49 seats so far.

Among the Opposition parties, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has won 51 seats, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) 14, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM) 10, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) 5, Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) 3, Awami National Party (ANP) 2 and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has won one seat.