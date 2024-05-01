Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has said that I run after magic, not perfection.

Aamir Khan is called Mr. Perfectionist in Bollywood because of his lively acting and that is the reason why his films earn several 100 crores at the box office.

Recently, Aamir Khan participated in a comedy show for the first time and revealed many secrets of his life.

Talking on the show, Aamir Khan said that people call me a perfectionist, I don’t mind it, that’s good, but the truth is that I’m not a perfectionist because being a perfectionist is boring, do everything right, I don’t believe that. Yes, I believe in magic.

He said, ‘When we do anything or whatever we do, there has to be magic, when you film a scene, it’s perfect, the sentence is right and the focus is right, everything is right then it’s not fun because I’m not happy unless there’s magic in it.’

He further said that ‘what I run after is not perfection but magic and I run after magic’.