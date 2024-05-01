Peshawar: The Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa says that if there is any discussion, it will be in front of everyone and no discussion will be done in secret from anyone.

Talking to the media representatives in Peshawar, Ali Amin Gandapur said that Maulana Fazlur Rahman supports us, then we thank him and if Maulana Sahib thinks that the mandate has been stolen, then I am here. Maulana Sahib’s mandate has not been stolen. , is deceived with them.

He said that the whole nation knows that the mandate has been stolen, there is a difference between theft and fraud, some people were dealt with, they were given through Form 47 and if you are not given, ask them.

Chief Minister Khair Pakhtunkhwa said that the founder PTI has given the task of discussion, if there is any discussion, it will be in front of everyone, no discussion will be hidden from anyone.

He further said that founder PTI has never made a deal and is not in favor of a deal, don’t think that he will make a deal for the chair.