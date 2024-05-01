Islamabad: The collection of petroleum levy has increased by almost 100% on annual basis from July to March.

According to the report, the levy collection in the first 9 months of the current financial year was 719 billion 56 crore rupees, while last year, the levy collection from July to March last year was 362 billion 48 crore rupees.

The target of collection of petroleum levy for the current fiscal year is set at 869 billion rupees and the IMF has estimated the collection from the levy at 918 billion rupees for the current fiscal year.

In the last financial year, 580 billion rupees were collected in the form of petroleum levy, at this time, a levy of 60 rupees is being collected per liter of petrol, while a levy of 60 rupees per liter of high speed diesel is imposed.