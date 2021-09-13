ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday served a notice on the parents of Zahir Jaffer, who are one of the principal accused persons in the Noor Mukadam rape and murder case, and adjourned the hearing till September 15.

A single-member bench of the IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq issued the orders while hearing the bail applications of the accused persons including Zakir Jaffer and employees of Therapy Works.

During the proceedings, the bench directed the counsel for Noor’s family, Advocate Shah Khawar to furnish the power of attorney. Advocate responded saying he will submit a power of attorney on behalf of his client Shaukat Mukadam, Noor’s father, during the course of the day.

The application for cancellation of bail of the employees of Therapy Works is also under adjudication, Khawar pointed out, saying if the court deems it appropriate, it could club all the bail applications in the matter in hand.

However, Justice Farooq didn’t agree to the argument of Khawar, saying the rules to grant and cancel bail are different, adding the court will hear the two petitions separately.

Upon which, counsel for the petitioner Advocate Khawaja Haris contended, “If the hearing is to be adjourned then adjourn it till tomorrow”.

The bench then ordered Advocate Shah Khawar to submit a power of attorney, and repeated notice on the bail application of Zahir Jaffer’s mother Asmat Zakir. Later, the hearing was adjourned till September 15.

Meanwhile, during hearing of the matter, Noor’s family and friends held a protest outside the IHC seeking speedy justice in the case. The victim’s father Shaukat Mukadam was also present at the protest. Noor’s friends and family demanded that her killer be brought to justice. They also demanded that those who helped the killer must not be released on bail.