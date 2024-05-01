LAHORE: The matters between the Punjab government and the farmers could not be settled on the issue of wheat purchase.

Sources in the provincial food department say that assistance to small farmers through Kisan Card will be started after a few days after flour mills, seed mills and arhattis have moved to the market.

On the other hand, Pakistan Kisan Ittehad has announced protests in all districts from yesterday against the indifference of the government and the farmers say that they will protest by keeping their cattle and wheat on the roads.

Leaders of Pakistan Kisan Ittehad said that farmers have been left at the mercy of the market