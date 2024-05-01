The assault on farmers protesting in Lahore and other cities against the government’s ‘flawed’ wheat procurement process and the delay in the start of formal grain purchases in Punjab is appalling.

On Monday, police manhandled and imprisoned scores of farmers around the province, mainly in Lahore and South Punjab. The demonstrators appeared to have taken to the streets as a final resort after the authorities ignored their requests for assistance. Wheat prices have plunged in the market, falling significantly below the support price of Rs3,900 per 40 kg. The heavy rains have exacerbated farmers’ woes.However, the government continues to downplay the issue, with a spokesperson describing the protests as politically driven. This is not how governments treat those who generate food for the entire country, and the ruling PML-N may face serious political consequences for ignoring the misery of farmers, particularly smallholders, who have already announced preparations to block highways with the opposition’s assistance.

Indeed, the provincial government has solid grounds for streamlining its wheat purchases by digitising the procedure, reducing the procurement objective for the current harvest, and delaying official purchases much beyond the previously planned date.There are also no two opinions on whether the current policy of excessive government intervention in the wheat market by establishing a minimum support price and obtaining a larger portion of the tradable surplus brought to the market by farmers each year has run its course and become a burden on the government budget. These actions are presumably intended to benefit growers while also ensuring price stability and food security.

In reality, they simply help middlemen and flour millers, particularly those who only operate for a few months and rely on subsidised wheat quotas from official inventories. This policy must come to an end.However, a rapid reduction in the government’s participation will be detrimental to farmers, who are already facing plummeting wheat prices as a result of record production and unseasonal rains damaging the harvest. Over the next few years, the government should progressively withdraw from the wheat trade, replacing the existing market support mechanism with a more effective one.

Many feel that the previous caretaker setup’s imprudent choice to import over 3.2 million tonnes of grain as the harvest approached is to blame for the reduced official purchase objective. This is essentially correct.If the Punjab government did not have inventories of more over 2 million tonnes, it could have easily increased its procurement objective for the current harvest to avert demonstrations. Ahsan Iqbal, the Planning Minister, blames the current market volatility on excessive wheat imports. As a result, the authorities must investigate the motivations underlying this dangerous choice and hold those accountable.