Karachi: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah says that there is a story behind May 9 to divide the nation.

Addressing a ceremony in Karachi on the completion of one year of the May 9 tragedy, Sindh Chief Minister said that an attempt was made to harm Pakistan on May 9. The incident of May 9 is highly condemnable and sad. There is a story of partition but as long as we are alive nothing will happen to this country.

He said that on one hand the leaders talk about bringing the nation together, on the other hand the minds of the youth were filled with poison.

Murad Ali Shah said that our leaders were arrested but PPP never tried to harm the country, Ms. Benazir Bhutto was martyred, then President Asif Zardari raised the slogan of Pakistan.

Sindh Chief Minister further said that miscreants desecrated the statue of Colonel Sher Khan, we are all heirs of martyrs, May 9 was not a day, this process was going on for years and I am more than the person who did all this. I consider him guilty, whoever poisoned him, the elements involved in the tragedy of May 9 are enemies of the country, they should be punished.