Ireland’s cricketers rejected Cricket Ireland’s offer of new central contracts ahead of the series against Pakistan.

According to media reports, the offer of 2024 central contracts was delayed due to ICC funding being cleared in March, which has left Ireland players playing under last year’s central contracts.

According to media reports, the cricketers want a pay rise and other incentives and the Irish Cricketers’ Association is in talks with Cricket Ireland on behalf of the players.

According to media reports, Cricket Ireland has been stalled by cost overruns and funding delays, but if negotiations are successful, the players will receive new central contracts from March 1.

It should be remembered that the Ireland team has to play the first T20 match against Pakistan tomorrow, the Ireland team will visit the Netherlands after the series against Pakistan and will leave for America for the World Cup after the tri-series.

According to media reports, the Ireland women’s cricket team has not yet given any response regarding the central contracts.