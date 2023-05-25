Babar Azam, the captain of Pakistan, and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan were in attendance at the event held at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi to commemorate Youm-e-Takreem-Shuhada-e-Pakistan (Martyrs Reverence Day).

The purpose of this day is to honour and remember the martyrs who gave their lives in defence of Pakistan and its citizens.

Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir served as the event’s chief guest, and he was joined by honourable guests such as former army chief Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa, former chairman of the joint chiefs of staff committee Gen (retd) Nadeem Raza, Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman, as well as members of the military, the judiciary, the educational system, and the general public.

Numerous gatherings with prayers and the recitation of verses from the Quran will be held all around the nation to mark the occasion.

At the martyrs’ memorials, numerous events will also be place.