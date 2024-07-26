The growing deaths and displacement of Palestinians as well as the eruption of diseases in Gaza demand much greater pressure from the international community to end Israel’s genocidal campaign. A top World Health Organization (WHO) official recently said he was extremely worried over possible outbreaks in Gaza after poliovirus detection in the sewage, warning that communicable diseases could cause more deaths than injuries. The WHO’s head of health emergencies in the occupied Palestinian territories also said that the number of people now needing to be evacuated from Gaza for medical care may have risen to 14,000. Meanwhile, the death toll in the ongoing war has risen to 39,090 since October 7, as Khan Younis suffered one of its bloodiest days on Tuesday, with at least 89 Palestinians killed. Thousands of people fled southern areas of the territory following the Israeli army’s temporary evacuation order for parts of Khan Yunis, including the Al-Mawasi humanitarian zone. The order came days after the health ministry in Gaza said that a strike on Al-Mawasi killed 92 people when Israel claimed it was targeting a Hamas commander. Such mass casualties, under the guise of Israel targeting Hamas militants, have tragically become the norm in Gaza. The evacuation order for Al-Mawasi comes just two months after the Israeli military directed Palestinians to go there for their safety. As a result, thousands of Palestinians, who were in Khan Younis after being displaced multiple times already, are having to flee the area in panic, carrying whatever little belongings they have left. The international community putting enough pressure on Israel can only bring these endless deaths, displacement, and injuries to Palestinians to an end. Worryingly, however, there has been little response from the former so far, despite several directives and rulings from the International Court of Justice which, as recently as Friday, came down hard against Israel by calling its occupation of Palestinian territories illegal, and likening its laws in the occupied territories to the crime of apartheid. This is deeply concerning. It has been nearly 10 months since Israeli forces mounted the war against innocent Palestinians in Gaza. The population of the strip has already been through starvation; immeasurable amounts of violence have been inflicted upon them; and now with the threat of possible outbreaks hanging over them, we hope the international community will finally recognize the urgency with which it must act. Martin Luther King Jr said that injustice anywhere threatens justice everywhere. That warning has never been as relevant as today, when the global powers are themselves violating the rule-based world order established after World War II, with goals to avoid wars, maintain peace, uphold human rights, and assure security and justice to every nation-state, and every people in this global society. The horrible genocide in Gaza has slaughtered over 37,000 people, two-thirds of them women and children, injured over 85,000 and buried alive, countless people under the 220,000 collapsed buildings in the tiny strip of land just 25 miles long and about five miles wide. This ethnic cleansing and the crimes against humanity are being carried out with the full military and political support of none other than the US—once the architect, founder, and supposedly the de facto defender of the international rule of law. Such a monstrous injustice to a defenseless and long-persecuted people who endured ethnic cleansing by the settler colonial state, Israel, is undoubtedly giving messages to the entire world that the might is the right policy of the dark ages is back, and no one is safe. It is surprising for the last 75 years under the patronage of the West, especially of the superpower of our time Palestinians have been suffering.