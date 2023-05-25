The primary ceremony for Youm-e-Takreem-Shuhada-e-Pakistan is taking place at Pakistan Army General Headquarters (GHQ) today, May 25, in Rawalpindi.

While the major celebration is being held at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, several activities which includes Quran reading and prayers have been planned throughout the nation. Additionally, a number of commemorative events will take place at the martyrs’ memorials.

The events are intended to provide a venue for the country to recognise the valiant heroes and their unflinching commitment and indomitable spirit. soldiers, rangers, members of the Frontier Corps, police officers, and other law enforcement agencies will be remembered.