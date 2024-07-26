As I arrived at Faizabad Chowk at 5:50 am, I was taken aback to find the roads closed. As a concerned citizen, I couldn’t help but question why certain individuals such as Imran Khan, Tahir-ul-Qadri, and Maulana Fazlur Rehman seemingly had unrestricted access to D-Chowk, while others like Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman’s convoy faced obstacles.

It’s essential to understand the standard operating procedures for accessing D-Chowk. If entry is restricted, it should be uniformly enforced, and if access is permitted, it should not be selective based on a certain viewpoint. The justification that political parties would not be allowed to come to D-Chowk in the future after an unpleasant experience with Imran Khan and Tahir-ul-Qadri seems reasonable. However, the problem arose when Maulana Fazlur Rehman and his workers reached D-Chowk long after that unpleasant experience and held a meeting right in front of the Supreme Court. The government allowed them to come, despite the nature of the meeting and its direct address to the judiciary, while others seemed to face restrictions. This unequal treatment raises serious questions about fairness and equity.

Is it completely prohibited for any political party to gather at D-Chowk or beyond, or is there a chance that, if a visitor’s intentions and objectives are noble, they could be allowed to do so? If the law is indeed definitive, then the question arises as to why it does not apply universally. In every era, certain individuals are considered “more equal” than others, just like in George Orwell’s “Animal Farm.” However, if the ultimate decision revolves around the visitor’s intentions and if they are honorable and impactful, then perhaps they should be granted permission to assemble. In this context, the goals of Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman of Jamaat-e-Islami are aligned with the public interest. He has spoken out against societal issues such as electricity prices and independent power producers (IPPs), which have not only eviscerated the fabric of society but also the nation as a whole. The ruling elites have colluded to form an unethical cartel of IPPs that is draining the national treasury. They are the ones making decisions, which has led to their inability to act against their own interests, thus perpetuating the suffering of the common man. Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman addresses the most pressing issue at present in his writings.

There is no local government in Islamabad where the local population can turn to share their grievances. The city is governed by a Chief Commissioner with vast powers akin to those of a chief minister, but there is no avenue for the people to address their concerns. The absence of an assembly or opposition means locals have no representation, leaving them feeling marginalized and powerless. The city appears to be under the complete control of government officials, with little regard for the welfare of its residents. The elite in affluent areas enjoy peace and security, while the rest of the city feels like a battlefield. The situation is further exacerbated by the authorities’ frequent use of barriers and security measures, which disrupt the lives of ordinary citizens. The lack of consideration for the general populace is deeply troubling, and it is clear that urgent changes are needed to ensure that all residents of Islamabad are treated with fairness and respect.

