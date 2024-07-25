“Social media: what is it? Is it only a means of communication, or is it often employed as a weapon in Pakistan?”

I’m reviewing a report by Professor Philip Howard of the University of Oxford’s Oxford Internet Institute. The title of the report is “The Global Disinformation Order”. According to the study, Pakistan is one of the countries where foreign influence and meddling through Facebook and Twitter has been increased by “cyber-troops”.

We have been indifferent to the challenge posed by the Global Disinformation Order and the emergence of ‘Cyber Troops’ disguising themselves as legitimate communication channels. Instead of addressing this issue, we have labeled it as “freedom of opinion” and “expression” without recognizing the weaponization of social media. The term “weaponization of social media” is not a mere concept – it has been used by The Guardian in its editorial, highlighting the US military’s utilization of social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to spread false propaganda and serve its own interests. The Oxford Internet Institute’s report confirms that social media manipulation is occurring in 56 countries, including Pakistan.

Social media manipulation refers to the use of lies and propaganda on social media to create an atmosphere that can influence or damage the image of a country, and control the narrative. This manipulation can lead to chaos and confusion.

Professor Philip Howard explains that political parties are also using social media campaigns to control public opinion, which was traditionally done through the media. The use of social media for this purpose is becoming a significant challenge for many countries.

A Reuters report highlighted a serious case in which the US military allegedly considered using a false propaganda campaign on social media to discourage the use of Chinese-made vaccines in the Philippines and among Muslim countries, during the threat of the coronavirus pandemic.

The campaign, which used platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, aimed to discredit the Chinese vaccine. This false campaign allegedly had the approval of US President Trump, and it was revealed that the accounts used in the campaign had been operating for five years. Furthermore, Reuters reported that in 2019, the US president ordered the CIA to launch a campaign to encourage people in certain countries to stand against their government.

Free expression is no longer the exclusive use of social media. These days, it serves as a weapon, a weapon of immense devastation.