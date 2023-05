Ejaz Chaudhry, a senior member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) who was detained in accordance with the MPO rules, was granted bail by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday.

The PTI leader’s release was ordered by Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of the IHC after hearing his attorney’s argument.

A week after federal police detained him in accordance with Section 3 of the MPO, Chaudhry became the most recent leader of the Imran Khan-led party to receive relief from the court.