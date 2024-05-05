The International Cricket Council has announced the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 schedule.

The Women’s T20 World Cup will start from October 3 in Dhaka and the final will be played in Dhaka on October 20.

Pakistan cricket team is included in Group A along with Australia, India, New Zealand and Qualifier One while Group B includes South Africa, England, West Indies, Bangladesh and Qualifier Two.

Pakistan team will play a match against traditional rival India in Sylhet on October 6.

Apart from this, Pakistan is scheduled to play against Australia on October 8, Qualifier One on October 11 and New Zealand on October 13.