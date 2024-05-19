Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar says that we were supposed to go to Bishkek today on the instructions of the Prime Minister, but we did not go at the request of the Kyrgyz authorities, today another 540 Pakistani students will return home from Kyrgyzstan.

While giving a press conference in Lahore, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said that the incident that happened in Bishkek is very sad. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif himself is looking into the matter. Pakistani students will return home from Kyrgyzstan.

The Foreign Minister said that an Air Force flight would go to Bishkek to take back the students. About 50 students have entered the Pakistani Embassy. Will be back.

Ishaq Dar said that he has received complete details of the latest situation from Pakistan’s ambassador in Kyrgyzstan. 16 students were injured in the incident, including some Pakistanis, but the Kyrgyz authorities have denied that any Pakistani was killed in these incidents.

The Deputy Prime Minister said that the Kyrgyz Foreign Minister told him that the opposition of his country campaigns against the policies of the government and says why foreign students come. This is the situation.

He said that I and Amir Maqam were going to Kyrgyzstan today on the instructions of the Prime Minister, but the Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan said that the situation of the request is under control, you do not need to come, unfortunately, misleading information was given on social media.

The foreign minister said that we are trying to facilitate all the students in Bishkek who want to return. After the Bishkek incident, we have restored the emergency unit in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Deputy Prime Minister said that the Kyrgyz Foreign Minister strongly denied the reports of rape of female students and assured me many times that the situation would be under control.

On the other hand, the Minister of Information said that 6 Pakistani students were injured in the incident and are being treated in 3 different hospitals in Kyrgyzstan, but it is regrettable to say that a party continued to spread false propaganda on this issue.

Federal Minister Atta Tarar said that false news about the deaths of Pakistani students was spread by this party and the parents of the children studying there were told that their girls had been raped by the will of God. It was said that this Pakistani child has been martyred, God, don’t do this, these situations can happen to you too.

Atta Tarar said that according to the Kyrgyz authorities, the situation is completely normal, but despite this, they are fully cooperating with the students who want to return, the government is fulfilling its responsibility on this issue.