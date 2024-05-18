The energy crisis is certainly a serious issue challenging Pakistan. Political will, workable and realistic energy policies, and checking corruption and line losses, among other steps, would go a long way in helping rid the country of the crisis altogether.

In order to deal with the power crisis, the government has decided to increase the electricity price. Policymakers of the government have announced this decision in a meeting with the visiting representatives of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The government has approved a Rs2.75 per unit increase in the electricity rate for all consumers across the country, including Karachi, for three months. The hike will apply to all electricity users except those who use less than 100 units monthly.

The government says the price adjustment is to deal with the shortfall. This hike is part of the quarterly tariff adjustment (QTA) mechanism designed to offset the financial pressures on power companies.

Though the IMF is happy with such steps from the government, there does not seem to be any reason for the public to be happy about it. Organizations like the IMF and the World Bank recommend the same prescription for almost all developing countries. It does not matter to them even if this prescription drowns their economy.

There are two ways to deal with the cost of electricity production. The first one is to reduce the production cost and the second one is to increase the pressure on the consumers. The authorities of the power division focused on the second option. However, there are no answers to the questions of why the production cost of electricity went up or why the energy sector successively became dependent on others.

When the government has decided to hike electricity prices several times a year, what is the real picture? According to reports, on some days there are fewer megawatts of power shortage, which is then bleached out through load shedding.

Then there is discrimination in the case of doing this load shedding also. The rate of load shedding is higher in some areas compared to other areas. Some of the factories in different areas experience many hours of load shedding a day. In such a condition, industrial production is dropping severely.

The government has rendered the energy sector import-dependent without searching for gas locally. Now they are forced to pay subsidies for the fuel price going up in the global market. Though the oil-based power plants were supposed to be active for some years, the government has increased that limit.

The crisis results from a gap between energy supplies and demand in the country. Now our production capacity has almost decreased than our demand. This in turn has increased the cost of electricity production. Why should the consumers take responsibility for this?

The manifestations of the crisis include but are not limited to, electricity and gas load shedding, inflated energy prices, industrial closure and downfall, and their implications. For instance, the electricity shortfall stands at around 80000 MW and is likely to increase due to bigger demand.

A consumer rights association says that hiking the price by hiding the irregularities, wastage, and corruption under the carpet is not fair to the consumers. Electricity is such a service that is connected with industrial and agricultural productivity or in other words the overall economy of the country. If the price of electricity is increased the production cost of the goods will increase as well, which is in no way desired.

Any decrease in the price of electricity production will reduce the cost of megawatt-based production as well. Therefore, instead of hiking the price in phases, the government should focus on eradicating the existent wastage, irregularities, and corruption in the power sector.