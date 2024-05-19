Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi says that Virat Kohli has spoken well about coming to Pakistan, I expected the same from him.

Shahid Afridi while speaking at a tap ball event in Karachi said that he welcomes Virat Kohli, whether he comes to PSL or joins the Indian team.

Talking about the Pakistan team, Shahid Afridi said that Saeem Ayub is quite talented, hope the boy will perform, Pakistan needs a boy who can play 6 overs well in the beginning.

He said that justice was not done to Muhammad Haris and Sahibzada Farhan.

Shahid Afridi said that American wickets will be favorable for the batsmen, Pakistan must play the World Cup final.

Apart from this, he said that he talks to Shaheen Afridi less about cricket, he is quite intelligent and has told him to focus on cricket.

What happened to Kohli on the video call with Pakistan’s hope, Shahroz Kashif?

It should be noted that the video of Pakistani mountaineer Shahruz Kashif’s conversation with Indian batsman Virat Kohli is going viral.

The video of the conversation in 2022 was shared by Shahruz Kashif on social media, in which only Virat Kohli’s voice was heard.

In a conversation with Shahroz, Virat Kohli expressed his hope of coming to Pakistan and said that now the cricket teams are coming, we hope to come soon.