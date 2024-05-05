The Palestinian resistance organization Hamas says that Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu is an obstacle to the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

According to Arab media, Hamas has clearly said that it will not agree to the agreement if the complete end of the Gaza war is not included in the agreement.

On the other hand, a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu continues in Tel Aviv, the capital of Israel.

Israel pulls back from operation in Rafah, possibility of agreement on Gaza ceasefire

Thousands of Israeli protesters have demanded an immediate ceasefire and hostage release.

It should be remembered that Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, who is obsessed with the genocide of Palestinians, has repeatedly said that no matter what happens, the Rafah operation will definitely happen and we will continue the war until the end of Hamas.

On the other hand, media reports have stated that US Secretary of State Anthony Blanken has sent a clear message to the Qatari authorities that Israel has presented its proposals for a deal, and if Hamas does not make a deal, they should be deported.