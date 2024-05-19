Statements of President Asif Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have come out on the helicopter accident of the Iranian President.

President Asif Ali Zardari has said in his statement that he is deeply concerned about the news about the helicopter of the Iranian president, foreign minister and others.

He said that he prayed for the health and safety of President Raisi.

The Prime Minister said that he is anxiously waiting for the good news that everything is fine.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that our best wishes are with the Iranian president and the nation.

It should be noted that reports of the accident of the Iranian President’s helicopter in East Azerbaijan province were received today after returning from the inauguration ceremony of the dam on the border of Iran and Azerbaijan.

The Iranian Interior Minister says that due to bad weather, the Iranian President’s helicopter made a hard landing. The Iranian President and his delegation were on several helicopters.

He said that a helicopter made a hard landing due to bad weather, and it may take some time to reach the helicopter due to the difficult terrain.