Recently, WhatsApp has updated its support page that highlights that the phones operating an older version of Android and iOS software will not be able to run WhatsApp from 2021.

WhatsApp has been in the forefront throughout the whole year for releasing a variety of features. A Facebook-owned App, a platform of 2 billion users launched the most awaited updates in the year 2020. These updates include dark mode feature, disappearing messages feature, WhatsApp business app upgrades, and more.

WhatsApp always suggested downloading the latest version of Android and iOS to enjoy the updated features of WhatsApp.

According to the Facebook-owned company, it will not work on a variety of smartphones from 2021. In an FAQ support page, WhatsApp updated that from next year and onwards WhatsApp will not operate on a range of Apple or Android phones. The company decided to withdraw its support from the older version of operating softwares.

In response to the FAQ, the company said that WhatsApp will only function on the Android 4.0.3 or more upcoming version and iOS 9 or newer version. Android phone that will no longer use WhatsApp from next year includes HTC Desire, LG Optimus Black, Motorola Droid Razr, and even Samsung Galaxy S2.

iPhone models till iPhone 4 will not access WhatsApp features anymore. Models launched after iPhone 4 including 4S, 5, 5S, 5C, 6, and 6S will only be able to run WhatsApp after upgrading their operating system at least to iOS 9.

Among the older versions of iOS, only 6S, 6S Plus, and the first generation iPhone SE are supported by the newly launched iOS 14.

Besides this, the company said that the free messaging platform will continue to operate on selected phones with KaiOS 2.5.1 OS or the latest version like JioPhone and JioPhone 2.

In addition, WhatsApp informs that there are no methods to move your chat history between different platforms. Though, it does allow you to transfer the chat history in the form of an email attachment.

To know about the current operating system for iPhone, go to setting then move to general and opt for About, you will discover the iOS version of your phone. Android users can go to settings and check the Android version by selecting About phone.

It is the tradition of WhatsApp to withdraw support from older versions of OS at the end of each year. In the beginning of 2020, the Android 2.3.7 version and iPhones supporting iOS 8 and lower OS were not abled to access WhatsApp. It was also clarified that after 1st February the mobile phones running on the older version of operating systems are not allowed to make a new account or even verify the previous accounts.