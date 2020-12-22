Tecno Spark 6 Go is the latest budget-phone by Tecno to go official in India. It is the stripped-down version of the Helio G70 powered Tecno Spark 6 that went official in Pakistan in September. The low-budget smartphone comes with an impressive design and promises a long battery life.

Tecno Spark 6 Go price in India

The Tecno Spark 6 Go has arrived in India with a price tag of Rs 8,699 (~$118) for its sole version that has 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. For a limited period, the phone will be available with an introductory price of Rs 8,499 (~$115). The first sale of the phone will be carried out through Flipkart starting from 12 PM on Dec. 25. Offline retailers will start selling the Tecno Spark 6 Go from Jan. 7.

Tecno Spark 6 Go specifications and features

The Tecno Spark 6 Go has a 6.52-inch HD+ display that offers a 20:9 aspect ratio and 480nits of brightness. The modest Helio A25 chipset is present under the hood of the device.

The phone draws power from a 5,000mAh battery that promises a standby time of 40 hours and 64 hours of talk time. It boots to HiOS 6.2 based Android 10 OS.

For snapping selfies, the Spark 6 Go has a front camera of 8-megapixel. The rear side of the device has a dual-camera system that includes a 13-megapixel main camera and an AI lens. The handset offers users other features such as dual SIM support, 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, microUSB, and a 3.5mm audio jack.