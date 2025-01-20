The Pakistan Cricket Board will pay an additional $100,000 to six high-profile foreign players playing in PSL 10.

According to the Indian news agency Press Trust of India, the additional money will be paid to elite foreign players from a special fund of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Earlier, during the PSL draft, the PCB had set the minimum price for franchises to buy each foreign player at $200,000.

The news agency quoted a PSL official as saying that a few years ago, the PSL Governing Council had decided that when the central pool’s net broadcast revenue reaches Rs3 billion, $500,000 would be allocated annually to pay elite players. Last year, the additional money could not be used, due to which this amount has increased to $1 million.

The official said that the PCB will use this fund to help pay some elite players who signed during the players’ draft.

Foreign players playing in the PSL include David Warner, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson, Corbin Bosh, Michael Bracewell, Russ van der Dussen, Finn Allen, Matthew Short, Shaun Abbott, Naheed Rana and Lyton Das.

This is the first time that the PSL and the Indian Premier League are being held in the same window and the two leagues will clash in their final stages. The PSL will run from April 17 to May 22, while the IPL will run from March 21 to the end of May.

It may be recalled that during the last two PSL 10 draft ceremonies held in Lahore, Karachi Kings had added David Warner to their team for the highest fee of $300,000 (Rs. 83.6 million).

Previously, the highest paid players in the PSL were Kieron Pollard ($250,000) and AB de Villiers ($230,000).