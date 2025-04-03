“This is not just your honor, but an honor for the entire Senate and all of Pakistan.”

Islamabad (April 3) – Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League (N), Parliamentary Party Leader of PML-N in the Senate, and Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, congratulated Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on his appointment as the Founding Chairman of the International Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference (ISC). He stated that this is not only an honor for Yousaf Raza Gilani but also for the entire Senate and the whole country.

In his congratulatory message to the Senate Chairman, Senator Irfan Siddiqui remarked that this honor is a recognition of Gilani’s outstanding services and remarkable performance as a parliamentarian, as Speaker of the National Assembly, and as Chairman of the Senate. He further emphasized that it is a matter of pride for all of us that the international community has expressed its confidence in Yousaf Raza Gilani by appointing him to this prestigious position. This appointment reflects the trust that he will play a leading role in achieving the objectives and goals of the ISC forum.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui also highlighted that Yousaf Raza Gilani’s appointment to this position is a significant achievement for Pakistan’s democratic parliamentary system and foreign policy.