The growing unrest in Sindh over the controversial Cholistan canal project highlights the need for a more inclusive and transparent decision-making process. The project has raised serious concerns about its potential impact on Sindh’s ecological balance and water share, threatening the livelihoods of thousands and displacing communities. Despite the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) raising the issue in parliament and demanding a meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI), many in Sindh believe that the party, particularly President Asif Ali Zardari, has tacitly approved the scheme to appease powerful quarters.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, in a recent media briefing, attempted to assuage public concerns by stating that work on the project had not yet begun. He argued that Punjab had not yet utilized the allocated budget for the scheme in the current fiscal year, suggesting that no immediate action had been taken. At the same time, he sought to dismiss suspicions regarding the PPP’s alleged support for the plan. Shah insisted that the party had the strength and influence to halt the project if necessary, emphasizing that the PPP would go to any lengths to safeguard Sindh’s rights.

However, such reassurances are unlikely to satisfy critics unless President Zardari himself issues a clear statement on the matter. The perception of PPP’s implicit endorsement of the project continues to fuel distrust among Sindh’s populace. The stakes are high, as the construction of the canal could further exacerbate environmental challenges, particularly the ongoing shrinkage of the delta due to reduced freshwater flows below Kotri. Sea intrusion has already devastated large swathes of Sindh’s coastal areas, and any further reduction in ecological flows could have catastrophic consequences.

Given the gravity of the concerns surrounding this project, it is imperative to pause its execution until a comprehensive, data-driven study is conducted by experts. This study must evaluate the project’s potential impact on Sindh’s water security and ecological stability. Furthermore, claims that the canal would be fed by floodwaters from the Jhelum River or Punjab’s own share of water must be substantiated with verifiable data to allay fears of encroachment on Sindh’s rightful allocation.

While boosting agricultural productivity for food security and exports is crucial for national development, it should not come at the expense of interprovincial harmony or the displacement of communities. Pakistan’s water resources are already under immense stress, and any project that risks deepening regional divides must be approached with caution. Without taking all stakeholders on board, this project risks becoming another Kalabagh dam—a polarizing issue that continues to hinder consensus-driven water management in the country.

A fair and transparent policymaking process, rooted in scientific assessments and provincial cooperation, is the only viable path forward. Without it, the Cholistan canal project may become a flashpoint for deeper interprovincial tensions, further straining the federation.