They did not hold long talks with the founder of PTI, Sahibzada Hamid Raza ISLAMABAD:Editor in chief Pakistan Group Of news paper and chairman Roze News Sk Niazi Exclusive Conversation with Sahibzada Hamid Raza They did not hold long talks with the founder of PTI, Three rounds of negotiations have been held, PTI founder sentenced in false case,

This case will affect the negotiations, If the government forms a judicial commission, the meeting will continue, If the judicial commission is not formed, there will be no next round of talks, Peshawar meeting has created a stir in government ranks, Irfan Siddiqui has said that he did not meet We have met him in Peshawar, The government should form the commission, We will not back down from these two demands.There is concern within the government ranks over these demands, We will take the government’s written demands only if it listens to us. We are political people and have given time for negotiations, If they don’t listen to us, there will be a big movementDonald Trump will not interfere in Pakistan’s internal affairs, PTI founder will face his cases, The government tortured our workers.

The government will have to respond to the pressure coming from outside We are not asking for any relief for the founder of PTI, Trump will not interfere in Pakistan’s internal affairs, Sahibzada Hamid Raza If anyone is worried about Donald Trump’s arrival, we don’t have a solution for it, Former Foreign Secretary Shamshad Ahmed The US President is being elected today, Shamshad Ahmed The American President has three or four things in front of him, America acts for its own interests This is the same policy that America has been following since the 1960s Donald Reagan often said that we, America, are such a great power that we can start the world anew. George Bush became president after 21st century, W. Bush tore it down and changed it from top to bottom, Shamshad Ahmed All this happened after 9/11. Shamshad Ahmed When Donald Trump came, he also made his country stronger Donald Trump has shaken everyone with his policies, Trump will speak for the interests of the entire world, Trump will not make any decisions regarding Pakistan.

Trump will have no interest in Pakistan’s affairs, Donald Trump will definitely intervene in human rights issues, Every American president does this,

America changes regimes for its own interests, Shamshad Ahmed America did not conspire when PTI founder was replaced.