ISLAMABAD :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has assured providing all possible cooperation for the development of Balochistan.The premier expressed it during a meeting with Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti. The chief minister extended greetings to the prime minister on the occasion of Eidul Fitr.

During the meeting, both leaders held detailed discussions on economic, social, and law-and-order situation in Balochistan, as well as ongoing development projects being run by the federal government for the province.Chief Minister Bugti briefed the premier about the progress of current development projects in the province.

On this occasion, the prime minister reaffirmed that the development of Balochistan is one of the federal government’s top priorities, and all necessary steps will be taken to achieve the goal.