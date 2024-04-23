During a training exercise in Malaysia, two Navy helicopters collided in the air and were destroyed.

According to foreign media, two helicopters were flying in the air on the occasion of a training exercise of the Royal Malaysian Navy. Meanwhile, the top of one helicopter got stuck in the rotor of the other nearby helicopter, causing both helicopters to fall to the ground.

According to local media, the accident took place at 9:30 am local time at the Navy base in which 10 people were killed.

According to the Malaysian Navy, all the people have died in the accident and their bodies have been shifted to the hospital while the agency has formed a committee to investigate the accident.

Reports indicate that the HOM M503-3 helicopter carrying seven people and the M502-6 with three people aboard crashed into a nearby swimming pool while the other helicopter fell to the ground.

The Prime Minister of Malaysia, Anwar Ibrahim, has expressed deep sorrow over the incident, describing it as tragic.