A series of westerly winds will enter Pakistan on Wednesday night and bring rain.

According to the Meteorological Department, between April 24 and 27, there may be rain in Balochistan and heavy rain at some places.

According to the Meteorological Department, rain with thunder is expected in Quetta, Ziarat, Shirani, Musakhel, Nushki, Pashin, Harnai, Zhob, Barkhan, Kohlu and Sabi from tomorrow to April 27.

According to the meteorological department, rain is likely in Gwadar, Kech, Awaran, Chagai, Kharan, Kalat, Mastung, Jhal Magsi, Nasirabad, Dera Bugti, Loralai, Qila Saifullah and Qila Abdullah.

Apart from this, there is a risk of flooding in the rivers in Nushki, Pashin, Harnai, Barkhan, Gwadar, Kech, and Awaran on April 26 and 27.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is likely to experience rain, hail, and snowfall in the mountains from Thursday night to Monday.

In Sindh, dusty winds, gales, and light rain have been forecast in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Larkana, Dadu, Qamber Shahdad Kot, Jamshoro, and Sanghar on Thursday and Friday.

Apart from this, Islamabad, Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir are likely to experience rain, hail, and snowfall in the mountains from Friday to Monday.