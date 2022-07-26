WASHINGTON: Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the US House, may visit Taiwan, which has alarmed President Joe Biden’s administration, which worries that there may be no way out and that the trip may break China’s red lines.

China on Monday issued a warning that it was “getting ready” for Pelosi’s visit to the autonomous island next month and that if she went, the United States would “face full responsibility for any terrible consequences.”As a fellow Democrat and the next in line to the presidency after the vice president, Pelosi’s journey was opposed by the US military, according to Biden, who expressed his worries last week.

Congress is a branch of government that is equal under the constitution, and its members are free to travel wherever they like. The administration is concerned that Beijing may not understand the subtlety as it perceives growing American backing for Taiwan as part of a plan to push for the declaration of independence of the region it claims.