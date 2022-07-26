STOCKHOLM: The only man among the final four coaches at Euro 2022, Sweden’s Peter Gerhardsson, prefers to maintain a quiet profile and let his players take centre stage.

On Tuesday (tomorrow), his team will face the hosts England in the semifinals at Bramall Lane, with a final matchup against either France or Germany on the line.

The Swedish national women’s team appeared to be on a declining trend until Gerhardsson took over as their head coach in 2017. They had made their first appearance outside of the top 10 in the globe.

Gerhardsson has not been as visible a character in interviews and, he was a figurehead who elevated women’s football in Sweden. Instead, Gerhardsson has chosen a more anonymous role.

“I constantly strive for excellence, and of course, that means being at the top. But seeing the athletes pleased and them taking home the gold would make me happier, the 62-year-old said.