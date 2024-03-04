A unique vehicle that runs on the ground as well as flies in the air, which looks like it has come out of a science fiction movie and reached our world.

American company Alpha Aeronautics’ 2-seater flying vehicle is not yet available to customers, but people have already reserved 2850 units of it.

Whenever this car named Alif Model A be available to the customers, its price will be set at 3 lakh dollars.

The company expects that by 2025, this vehicle will be able to provide people with the convenience of traveling on the road as well as flying in the air.

This electric vehicle will be able to travel at a speed of 25 to 35 miles on the road and 110 miles per hour in the air.

8 propellers are installed inside this vehicle and according to the company, this flying vehicle can solve the traffic problem around the world.

This vehicle will be able to take off and land like a helicopter and its special feature is that it does not have wings or wings that provide flight support.

Since it does not have a wing, it will be able to fly like a drone with propellers helping in flight.

The company was issued a special certificate by the US Federal Aviation Authority in 2023 for the development and research of the vehicle, but it still needs permission to test flights.

The company is also funded by Elon Musk’s company SpaceX